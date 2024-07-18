ADVERTISEMENT

GTB Hospital murder case: 19-year-old ‘backup killer’ held

Published - July 18, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

The police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for the murder of a patient at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Moin Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Laxmi Garden, was arrested from north-east Delhi’s Babarpur.

It is the third arrest in the case, in which at least eight members of the Hashim Baba gang are suspected to be involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police are yet to identify the shooter who killed north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas resident Riyazuddin on Sunday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigation so far has revealed that the accused ended up killing a wrong person as the real target was Wasim, a member of the rival Chhenu Pehelwan gang who was also undergoing treatment for an ailment in the ward where Riyazuddin was admitted.

A police officer said Faheem alias Badshah Khan, who had planned the murder, kept Moin as a backup to kill Wasim in case the first plan failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said Moin visited GTB Hospital often and collected details about its entry and exit points.

Investigation so far has revealed that the shooter ended up killing the wrong person as the real target was a man named Wasim, a member of the rival Chhenu Pehelwan gang who was undergoing treatment for an ailment in the ward where Riyazuddin was admitted.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said Moin visited the hospital several times with his associates over four days to gather details about its entry and exit points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US