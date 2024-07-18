GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GTB Hospital murder case: 19-year-old ‘backup killer’ held

Published - July 18, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

The police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for the murder of a patient at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Moin Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Laxmi Garden, was arrested from north-east Delhi’s Babarpur.

It is the third arrest in the case, in which at least eight members of the Hashim Baba gang are suspected to be involved.

However, the police are yet to identify the shooter who killed north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas resident Riyazuddin on Sunday evening.

Investigation so far has revealed that the accused ended up killing a wrong person as the real target was Wasim, a member of the rival Chhenu Pehelwan gang who was also undergoing treatment for an ailment in the ward where Riyazuddin was admitted.

A police officer said Faheem alias Badshah Khan, who had planned the murder, kept Moin as a backup to kill Wasim in case the first plan failed.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said Moin visited GTB Hospital often and collected details about its entry and exit points.

Investigation so far has revealed that the shooter ended up killing the wrong person as the real target was a man named Wasim, a member of the rival Chhenu Pehelwan gang who was undergoing treatment for an ailment in the ward where Riyazuddin was admitted.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said Moin visited the hospital several times with his associates over four days to gather details about its entry and exit points.

