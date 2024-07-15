GTB hospital doctors go on indefinite strike after patient shooting; Delhi Police say killing could be case of mistaken identity

Resident doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi began an indefinite strike on Monday citing safety concerns following the brazen killing of a patient inside a ward of the hospital.

The strike was announced after a 32-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified person inside ward number 24 of the Delhi government-run hospital on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 for treatment of an abdominal infection.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) began the strike at 9 a.m. on Monday but emergency services are operational, RDA president Nitesh Kumar told PTI.

The indefinite strike by the hospital's RDA was announced on Sunday after their long-pending demand of giving doctors ample security allegedly went unheeded by the Delhi government.

"Our repeated appeals for enhanced security have been ignored, culminating in this tragic event (patient's killing). Until the Delhi government ensures a secure environment for everyone within the hospital, we cannot continue our duties," an RDA spokesperson had said earlier.

"The strike will continue until fundamental improvements in security are effectively implemented and communicated," the statement said.

Possible case of mistaken identity: Delhi Police

The killing of the patient inside a GTB Hospital ward could be a case of mistaken identity as a criminal had been shifted from the same ward only a day before the incident occurred, police said on Monday.

The deceased’s family members, too, have claimed that the criminal was the original target.

Multiple teams of crime branch, a team led by SHO of GTB Enclave police station, and a team comprising personnel of adjoining police stations are investigating the case.

“The teams are checking CCTV footage to know how many people were involved, how many entered the hospital, which vehicle they used, trail of the vehicle and where they fled after crime. We are looking at all possible angles,” a senior police officer said.

“The police will nab the accused very soon,” the officer added.

The victim, who was said to be a dentist, had been admitted to the hospital on June 23 and was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection, according to police.

The police said the murder could be a case of mistaken identity as a criminal of the city’s Welcome area was also being treated in ward number 24, but was shifted to another ward a day before the incident.

They added that they have checked the records of Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri Khas area, and no criminal background was found against him.

“If it was a case of mistaken identity, we are investigating that angle and can only confirm with the arrest of the accused. Teams have activated their local sources to gather information about the accused and nab them immediately,” the police officer said.