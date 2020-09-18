Groups chant slogans in Delhi’s riot-affected area

Take action, Karat tells police chief

For the residents of riot-affected Shiv Vihar, an area dominated by Muslim community, men chanting religious slogans and carrying saffron flags has become a common sight in the past few days.

Action taken

A senior officer said they had received information about the same and necessary legal action has been taken.

A resident, Neha Fareen, said for the past 15-20 days“groups of boys chant Jai Shree Ram especially on Tuesdays near Madina Masjid. This happens during the evening Namaz as if they want to provoke and intimidate people”. Ms. Fareen added that the same thing happened last Tuesday.

“Locals reached out to the policemen, who patrol near a school in the area. The officers said ‘why are you bothered… let them’,” she said, adding that the police were then informed on the emergency number after a team reached the spot.

Another resident, Imran, claimed that the groups also slam their doors while crossing the area. “They try to provoke all of us but we have not said anything. They scream louder behind the mosque,” he claimed.

In a related development, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member, Brinda Karat, wrote to Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava, asking him to take action in the matter.

She said: “You are aware that this was the area where minority communities were attacked, homes burnt and families forced to take shelter in relief camps. It is only now that they are returning to their homes, many of which are yet to be repaired. In such a situation, such processions without police permission are objectionable and need to be stopped,” she wrote.

Ms. Karat said she has spoken to senior officers regarding the matter and also shared videos of the incident. “Confidence building measures are an immediate requirement in the area, towards which a first step would be to ensure such processions are stopped,” she stated.