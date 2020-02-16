Group protesting near T.N. House detained

A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a demonstration near Tamil Nadu House on Saturday protesting against the alleged lathicharge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators.

The police said all of the protesters were released by 6 p.m. The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from Bihar Bhawan towards Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.

The protesters were detained halfway as they tried to march towards Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, the police said. Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said 27 protesters were detained and taken to a nearby police station.

Out of them, seven protesters were women, he said, adding all of them were released later.

The call for the protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee.

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest turned violent in Chennai on Friday when a clash broke out between protesters and the police.

Four police personnel — a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector — were injured in a stone throwing incident at the rally, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge.