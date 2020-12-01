Group of protesters clean stir spot at Singhu border

NEW DELHI

01 December 2020 01:58 IST

With hundreds of people protesting at the Singhu border and cooking and eating there, garbage is bound to pile up, but while protestors are careful themselves, a group of 10 persons are trying to ensure cleanliness.

The group, led by Dinesh Chadha, an advocate-cum-lawyer from Anandpur Sahib’s Roop Nagar, picks up garbage such as disposables, banana peels, plastic and glass bottles, vegetable waste among other things, while asking people to keep their surroundings clean.

“People here are very concerned and aware. They keep polybags outside their tractors and trollies, and throw all the garbage in it but there are places that still need cleaning,” said Mr. Chadha.

No arrangements made

The group said they are disappointed with how the Haryana government has not made any arrangements for garbage.

“The garbage thrown on Haryana side is not being picked up, but on the Delhi side, it is being picked up by authorities,” he said.

Farmers also said locals living near the Haryana border have proved to be very helpful as they allow protesters to use their washrooms.