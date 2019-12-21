Group of locals keep vigil at protest site

About 50-60 youth at Jama Masjid were present in the crowd to keep a vigil in case anyone tried to incite violence during the protest.

Locals meet police

The local committees in the area said they met senior police officers ahead of the stir to discuss strategies to ensure a peaceful protest.

A 26-year-old man, Arman, along with a group of locals nabbed a man who had allegedly “almost slapped an officer” during the protest.

The accused was handed over to the police at the Jama Masjid Police Post. “These kinds of people bring us a bad name,” said Arman.

He said they have been conducting meetings for the past three to four days especially after violence broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. “We wanted to make sure that nothing of that sort takes place at Jama Masjid. Jo ho, kanoon ke dayre main ho,” he said. President of Jama Masjid Old Motorparts and ball bearing association Raisuddin said he and other heads of local associations met senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, to discuss the strategy.

“We told them that when people see the police in the middle of the protest, they get enraged. So, we suggested that police officers be deployed only on the sides. We said we will ensure that the protest is peaceful,” he said.

Mohammed Akram, head of the Matia Mahal Association, said they had speakers to manage the crowd. “We wanted to give a message that a peaceful protest is stronger than a violent one,” he added.