Group of AAP volunteers from Hyderabad attend event

Among the thousands of people at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday were several Aam Aadmi Party volunteers who travelled from places as far as Hyderabad to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Acutely aware of AAP’s intention to broaden its footprint across the country after the landslide victory in Delhi, the group of around 20 volunteers said: “We need to revamp the party organisation in the State from the ground-level.”

They said they are hoping that in other States too “they get to as see a similar level of development and work done by Mr. Kejriwal. This kind of politics should be an example for other States too”.

The volunteers who had come on an invitation from AAP had people belonging to all age groups and from different walks of life.

Jairam Reddy, a full-time AAP volunteer, said he has left everything to devote his time to the party. On being asked from where he gets money to support his family, Mr. Reddy said: “My wife is a government employee.” He added: “We all came to Delhi in a train...we are very happy to witness Mr. Kejriwal become the Chief Minister again.”

Retired physics professor Balalaxmi said he has devoted his life to bring about social change. The 70-year-old said: “I wish to see the Delhi model of development in all States across the country.”

Revanth Reddy, a young MBA graduate, who is currently working at a micro-finance firm in Hyderabad, said: “We are expecting him [Kejriwal] to be the Prime Minister of India someday.” As a volunteer, Mr. Reddy said he handles social media marketing for AAP in his region.

Talking about the support AAP has in Hyderabad, the volunteers said there are about one lakh volunteers in the State.

At the venue, a man named Satyadev Manjhi had cycled all the way from Maharajganj in Bihar to witness the ceremony. “Desh pe har jagah jhaddu lagna chahiye [every part of the country should be cleaned using a broom]. Main yaha AAP ko aashirwad dene aaya hu [I am here to bless AAP],” Mr. Manjhi said.

He also wished that Mr. Kejriwal will support his Hum Do Hamare Do scheme of population control.

“I have collected signatures of over 15,000 people, who have supported the idea,” he added.