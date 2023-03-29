ADVERTISEMENT

Group denied permission for procession on Ram Navami in Jahangirpuri

March 29, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - New Delhi

The official order denying the permission was signed by the Assitant Commissioner of Police (HQ) of the North West district

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday said it has denied permission to a group for holding ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on Ram Navami in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where riots took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year.

The official order declining the event was signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (HQ) of the North West district. Ram Navami is scheduled to be observed on Thursday.

The ACP, in the order, said, “I am directed to inform you that your request for ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form law and order point of view.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer said, according to records, no previous permission was granted to the group for this event. The permission was “not traditional”, he added.

Last year in April, clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

The officer said the police had denied permission sought by another group for praying at a park in Maurya Enclave on Ramzan as it was also deemed “not traditional”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US