Group denied permission for procession on Ram Navami in Jahangirpuri

March 29, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Tuesday said it has denied permission to a group for holding ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on Ram Navami in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where riots took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year.

The official order declining the event was signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (HQ) of the North West district. Ram Navami is scheduled to be observed on Thursday.

The ACP, in the order, said, “I am directed to inform you that your request for ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form law and order point of view.”

An officer said, according to records, no previous permission was granted to the group for this event. The permission was “not traditional”, he added.

Last year in April, clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

The officer said the police had denied permission sought by another group for praying at a park in Maurya Enclave on Ramzan as it was also deemed “not traditional”.