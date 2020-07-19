‘Groundwaterextraction SOP ready’

New Delhi

19 July 2020 01:18 IST

Following a plea seeking action against illegal extraction of groundwater by water filing plants, the DPCC has informed the NGT that the Delhi government’s Environment Department had prepared an SOP for the regulation of groundwater extraction and prohibition of illegal activities.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson was informed that the Delhi Jal Board and local bodies were directed to identify illegal borewells and that Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) directed to supervise closure of the same.

