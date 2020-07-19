Delhi

‘Groundwaterextraction SOP ready’

Following a plea seeking action against illegal extraction of groundwater by water filing plants, the DPCC has informed the NGT that the Delhi government’s Environment Department had prepared an SOP for the regulation of groundwater extraction and prohibition of illegal activities.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson was informed that the Delhi Jal Board and local bodies were directed to identify illegal borewells and that Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) directed to supervise closure of the same.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2020 1:21:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/groundwaterextraction-sop-ready/article32127268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY