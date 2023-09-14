ADVERTISEMENT

Groundwater use: NGT to seek report on action against stadiums

September 14, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal will be issuing a notice to the Central Ground Water Authority, asking it to furnish information on the action taken by it against 20 cricket stadiums for installing borewells to extract groundwater for ground maintenance without obtaining a no-objection certificate.

The Chairman of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) will have to give a report within eight weeks.

A report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), dated August 4, said show-cause notices were issued to the 20 stadiums on June 27 to explain the reason for not obtaining an NOC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the above, we deem it proper to issue a notice to the Chairman, CGWA, requiring him to file an action taken report in pursuance to the show-cause notice and also the action taken against the non-compliant defaulting stadiums, the NGT said on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US