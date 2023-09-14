HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Groundwater use: NGT to seek report on action against stadiums

September 14, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal will be issuing a notice to the Central Ground Water Authority, asking it to furnish information on the action taken by it against 20 cricket stadiums for installing borewells to extract groundwater for ground maintenance without obtaining a no-objection certificate.

The Chairman of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) will have to give a report within eight weeks.

A report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), dated August 4, said show-cause notices were issued to the 20 stadiums on June 27 to explain the reason for not obtaining an NOC.

In view of the above, we deem it proper to issue a notice to the Chairman, CGWA, requiring him to file an action taken report in pursuance to the show-cause notice and also the action taken against the non-compliant defaulting stadiums, the NGT said on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.