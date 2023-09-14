Groundwater use: NGT to seek report on action against stadiums

September 14, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

The National Green Tribunal will be issuing a notice to the Central Ground Water Authority, asking it to furnish information on the action taken by it against 20 cricket stadiums for installing borewells to extract groundwater for ground maintenance without obtaining a no-objection certificate.

The Chairman of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) will have to give a report within eight weeks.

A report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), dated August 4, said show-cause notices were issued to the 20 stadiums on June 27 to explain the reason for not obtaining an NOC.

In view of the above, we deem it proper to issue a notice to the Chairman, CGWA, requiring him to file an action taken report in pursuance to the show-cause notice and also the action taken against the non-compliant defaulting stadiums, the NGT said on Tuesday.