Groundwater project showing results, will expand it: Sisodia

There has been a 0.5 to 2 metres rise in groundwater near a 26-acre pond made by the Delhi government on the Yamuna flood plains in Palla, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The project to collect excess flood water passing through the river during the monsoon was started in 2019. The aim of the project was to divert the water to the pond so that it could percolate and recharge groundwater.

“We measured the groundwater levels at the pond and compared it with levels from downstream and upstream at distances of 100 metres to 2 km and found out that at the pond the groundwater table is up by .5 to 2 meters compared to the other areas,” an official said.

“In the study conducted by the government, it was seen that the groundwater recharge from this project is moving towards the city from the Yamuna river,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia added that in view of the successful results of the project, the government has decided to continue the project for another year well.

He said that on average, the groundwater has been recharged by 812 million gallons in the past three years and that the government had plans to increase the recharge capacity several times over by increasing the area of the pond to 1,000 acres.

He also said that the Delhi government will explore new methods and technologies for recharging groundwater levels in Delhi in collaboration with the governments of Denmark and Singapore.