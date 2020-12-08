Delhi

Groom shot at in Mundka

A 27-year-old groom was shot at by a few men in Outer Delhi’s Mundka on Sunday night during his wedding procession, the police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Raman, a resident of Palak village. They said they received information at 9.15 p.m. regarding a firing at a marriage ceremony near Hiran Kudna. On reaching the spot, they were told that the groom has sustained a gunshot injury and has been hospitalised. When the relatives tried to nab them, they hit one of them — Rohit — before fleeing off. a relative – with their car and managed to speed away.

A case has been registered and manhunt launched to nab the absconding criminals.

