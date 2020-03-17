Grocery stores in Gurugram see rush amid COVID-19 threat

Le Marche food store at South Point Mall in the upmarket DLF Phase-5 here on Golf Course Road has seen a sudden spurt in demand for groceries over the past couple of days.

The trend of panic buying of grocery items is not just confined to this store, but has been noticed in several parts of the Millennium City in the wake of shutting down of schools, colleges, cinema halls and gyms in Haryana due to COVID-19 scare.

Le Marche customer executives head Pawan told The Hindu that the demand for non-perishable grocery items, including rice, pulses, flour, vegetable oils, had suddenly gone up over the past two days.

“The demand went up especially after the news of shutting down of shopping malls in Mumbai. The customers are stocking up food items. The demand, in fact, is very high. Those usually buying 2 kg of rice are now buying 10 kg,” said Mr. Pawan. He said the customers had fears that essential item stores could also be shut down in the days to come if the COVID-19 situation worsens. Mr. Pawan said he spoke to a few customers to try to allay the fears, but they were not willing to heed to him.

Brisk business

Shri Ram, supervisor, FreshLee store in Sector 15 Part-II, said they had brisk business over the weekend. “In fact, we recorded good sale of groceries today [Monday] morning and the stock of pulses with us is already exhausted. A few customers even enquired whether there was any word on closure of the store,” said Mr. Shri Ram.

Grahini Store’s Pramod, a Sadar Bazar-based wholesale dealer of groceries to retailers in DLF areas, Sector 43, 49, 56 and along the Sohna Road, said that the demand was up by 25-30%. He, however, said there was no spike in demand from routine customers coming to Sadar Bazar, mostly catering to the regularised colonies and workers class.