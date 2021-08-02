Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment to open on Aug. 6, announces DMRC

Puri, CM to inaugurate new extensions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will be inaugurated on August 6.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to inaugurate the two new extensions after which passenger services will commence at 3 p.m.

With the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro network will become 390-km long with 286 metro stations.

Vital connections

The DMRC said the 891- metre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh, while the Trilokpuri section will connect the entire 59-km-long Pink Line with important landmarks such as Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station and markets in South Extension, INA, and Lajpat Nagar.