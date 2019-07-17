Greening Okhla landfill

Remediation and greening of the Okhla landfill site is nearly complete and the height of the garbage mound has been reduced from 58 metres to 38 metres, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

With the help from an expert from IIT-Delhi, the civic body had started the process of converting the over-saturated landfill site into a green mound in March 2018. Till now, 70% of the restructuring has been completed with grass planted over 7,000 sqm.

Additional Commissioner Ramesh Verma said that the height of the landfill will eventually be reduced to 30 metres. One side of the landfill has been fully greened. The project involved 58 workers employed in two shifts over the last ten months, he said.

A significant challenged faced was the stabilisation of the landfill, which involved the construction of a 16-metre sloped road around the landfill and bringing various slopes of the structure to a 22-degree angle.

A plan has been proposed to use treated water from the Okhla waste water treatment plant to maintain the grass.The civic body also plans to develop the site along the lines of an eco park, it said. The south civic body is also in the process of setting up another waste-to-energy facility and a new landfill to manage its waste. It said that the permission to establish the landfill had not been received from the Delhi government due to issues over cutting of trees.