‘Green war room’ starts 24x7 operations

October 04, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Gopal Rai said a 17-member team will be working in the war room. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government’s control centre to monitor air pollution and solve complaints, ‘Green War Room’, started round-the-clock operations with an increased staff from Tuesday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Air pollution spikes in the national capital and the neighbouring States during winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning.

Mr. Rai said, “To give a more hands-on approach and enable 24x7 monitoring of our efforts, we are starting the Green War Room from today. A total of 17 members will be working in the war room. The team will work on the basis of complaints received on the Green Delhi mobile application.”

“The complaints received on the app are jointly taken up by 28 Central and Delhi government departments. Nodal officers have been appointed in every department to operate this app,” he said.

Mr. Rai added that the city government will start an anti-dust campaign from October 5.

