Green tribunal warns all States to properly deal with hazardous waste

Following a plea seeking remedial action against pollution caused by hazardous waste and compliance of waste management rules, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all States to follow recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board, including setting up treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of the recommendations put forth by the CPCB and observed that scientific handling of hazardous waste has to be ensured given that it is highly toxic and has the potential to irreversibly damage the environment.

The green panel has directed all States and Union Territories, apart from the Union environment and shipping Ministries, to take necessary steps towards compliance of the recommendations.

“Recommendations include disposal of accumulated waste through treatment, storage, and disposal facilities or secured landfills, as well as preparation of guidelines for identification and assessment of contaminated sites,” the Bench observed.

Fine for violators

The Tribunal also directed: “Hazardous waste inventory has to be updated and verified... States that fail to set up treatment, storage, and disposal facilities by March 2020 will be liable to pay environmental compensation of ₹10 lakh per month.”

A total of 126 sites have already been identified as “contaminated” and have to be cleared of hazardous waste within six months, the Bench added.

“With regard to 195 probable contaminated sites, the assessment may be completed within six months and thereafter the waste may be removed within the next six from sites cleared by the Central Pollution Control Board,” the Bench said.