Green tribunal seeks report on sewage overflowing on NH-19

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Faridabad District Magistrate to furnish a factual and action taken report on sewage overflowing on the Delhi-Agra Highway.

Taking cognisance of a report published by The Hindu on safety concerns being raised due to the overflowing sewage on National Highway-19, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to furnish the report within one month.

The Bench said: “The news report gives rise to a substantial question of the environment which may call for the intervention of this Tribunal. The situation may need to be remedied forthwith in the interest of the environment and public health.”

The Hindu on January 6 had highlighted how sewage from the Seekri village was overflowing onto a service road for the last six months and had become a major cause of hindrance to locals and motorists.

The locals had complained of foul smell and water-borne diseases resulting from the sewage.

They had also raised concerns about accidents being caused due to the water logging in the area.

The green panel noted: “The flooded road hampers the movement of vehicles, emits a foul smell, causes water-borne diseases and accidents on the highway. Pipeline and drains get frequently choked due to dumping of garbage in the open drain, leading to overflowing of sewage to the service road.”

An egg-stall owner, Prahlad, had said: “A portion of the road is damaged due to waterlogging and a truck overturned a month ago. The highway authorities then closed the right turn to the road passing through Seekri and connecting a dozen villages.”