Green panel seeks report on two separate petitions

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought action taken reports from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Delhi related to two separate pleas — one claimed illegal dumping of garbage while the other alleged operation of a ready mix concrete plant in Rajokri protected forest.

One-month time given

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the PCCF, Delhi to look into the allegations and furnish action taken reports in the two pleas within one month.

While the Mall Road, Vasant Kunj Resident Welfare Association had moved the Tribunal with allegations of a ready mix concrete plant operating in violation of environmental norms in Rajokri protected forest area, another petitioner had alleged unscientific dumping of garbage.

“Present application is that throwing and burning of waste or garbage in open area is continuing. The garbage is being dumped in the forest as depicted by photographs...,” the Bench said while hearing the plea moved by petitioner Dhiren Chhikara.

A report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and SDM, Rajokri earlier, had however, said that “no garbage was being burnt.”