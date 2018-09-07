Green panel seeks report from UP govt

more-in

Following a plea objecting to setting up of a landfill site within 200 metres of a school in Uttar Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the State government.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “It is submitted that the matter may have to be reconsidered and in the alternative, adequate precautions need to be taken. It will be appropriate to call for a report from the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, State of Uttar Pradesh.”

The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Mother’s Pride Public School. The plea sought quashing of an order passed by the Sitapur District Magistrate that had ordered setting up of a landfill site near the school.

“Adjacent to the school, a plot of land has been requisitioned by the District Magistrate for setting up of the garbage dump yard. The District Magistrate had in 2016 rejected the grievance of the applicant with the observation that the solid waste management plant could not be shifted to another site,” observed the Bench.

It was alleged in the plea that setting up of the garbage dump near the school can have “potential health hazards for 800 students”.