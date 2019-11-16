Green panel seeks list of recognised laboratories monitoring pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Environment to provide a list of recognised laboratories and analysts that monitor pollution, and provide details on their functioning.

Directing the Centre to furnish the report by February 4, 2020, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the Ministry furnish information about the list of recognised laboratories and analysts, pollution monitoring mechanism in place and result of such monitoring.”

The directions came on a plea moved by NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment, which alleged that data pertaining to environmental pollution lacks authenticity, making the process of pollution mitigation ineffective.

Functioning of labs

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the green panel that it conducts Analytical Quality Control (AQC) exercises to grant accreditation to laboratories involved in providing the relevant data.

The Bench, however, noted: “The report is silent about the findings with regard to functioning of the laboratories and the level of accuracy of the reports furnished by such laboratories.”

“AQC or proficiency test must be conducted by the CPCB at least once in two years with the participation of the concerned laboratories. For this purpose, the CPCB can engage appropriate manpower, including suitable retired personnel, and utilising available environmental compensation,” the Bench added.