Green panel junks plea on ‘illegal’ water tankers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday dismissed a petition alleging illegal operation of water tankers in the Capital.

The panel junked the plea, which alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by water tankers not registered with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), for lacking concrete evidence. A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar said the plea simply alleges corruption while no evidence was produced to support the allegations.

The petition was filed by environmental activist Vikrant Tongad. “While the DJB sends around 900 water tankers everyday to supply water to households, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that are traversing throughout the NCT, where there is no level of regulation with regard to where they are sourcing their water from or to whom it is being supplied,” the plea had alleged.

It had also sought directions to the revenue and transport departments to take action against the ‘illegal’ water tankers.