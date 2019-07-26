Green panel approves creation of reservoirs on Yamuna floodplains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday approved a Delhi government’s proposal to create waterbodies and reservoirs on the Yamuna floodplains.

The reservoirs, which will be created between Palla and Wazirabad, will store water overflowing from the Yamuna during monsoons and help recharge the groundwater. This will help tackle water crisis in the Capital.

Imposes conditions

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said, “In view of the fact that the project is not expected to disturb the main direction of this tribunal for rejuvenation of river Yamuna and is to be executed subject to the conditions imposed by the committee, the same may proceed in accordance with law subject to any challenge thereto.”

An NGT-appointed principal committee had imposed conditions to be taken into consideration during the execution of the project.

“The proposal is to be carried out as a pilot project at one location only to study the techno-economic viability and to identify the quantum of groundwater recharged. Sufficient safeguards need to be built for implementation of the project to ensure that no misuse takes place through unauthorised activities such as extraction of sand and other natural resources,” the Bench noted while referring to the panel’s conditions.

Currently, the city faces a water shortage with a requirement of about 1,120 million gallons per day (MGD) and an average water production of about 900 MGD, which peaks to 935 MGD on certain days. This is mainly due to the non-availability of raw water. The Delhi Jal Board gets a major share of its water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and about 80 MGD from borewells in the city.

“No construction or use of cement will be involved and regular flow of Yamuna will not be touched,” Mr. Kejriwal had earlier said about the project.

“The massive project, which could change the water scenario of Delhi, got all the clearances in a short span of 45-days. It has become possible only because of the constant monitoring and pursuance of the CM that several important clearances were receieved at such a fast pace,” a government statement said.