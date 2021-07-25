Green light for Delhi metro, buses to run at full capacity

Cinemas, auditoriums allowed to open at 50% capacity

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday decided to allow metro trains and public buses to run at full capacity for the following fortnight.

Cinemas, auditoriums and spas will also be allowed to open, subject to enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

According to the DDMA order, for two weeks starting Monday (July 26 to August 9), metro trains and public buses will be allo-wed to carry passengers up to 100% of their capacity.

The number of attendees at funerals and marriage ceremonies has also been increased to 100.

Cinemas and auditoriums, according to the order, are allowed to open at 50% of their total capacity.

No deaths in Delhi

The city reported 66 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,35,844, said a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. No new death was reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,041.

In all 76,308 tests were conducted over 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 0.09%. Of the total cases, 14,10,216 people have recovered and there are only 587 active cases at present.