Green corridor created to transport heart from IGI

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts, Okhla, retrieved a live donor heart from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Tuesday. The live heart was air transported from Pune to Delhi and an 18.4 km-long green corridor was created from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Fortis Escorts in Okhla for swift transport of the organ.

The team of doctors included Z.S. Meharwal, Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD & Heart Transplantation Programme; Vishal Rastogi, Head, Heart Failure Clinic at FEHI; and Dr Naveen Saraf, Principal Consultant, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts, Okhla.

The team was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) about a possible donor heart on the early hours of Tuesday. The team immediately left for Pune to retrieve the heart. The team reached IGI with the organ at 5.40 p.m. from where it was transported to the destination in 21 minutes amidst traffic.

The organ was shortlisted by NOTTO for a 34-year-old woman from Delhi.