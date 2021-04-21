Green corridor created to supply oxygen tankers to city hospital

NEW DELHI

21 April 2021 00:59 IST

Delhi Police comes to the rescue of over 235 COVID-19 patients

As the Capital grapples with oxygen crisis, the Delhi police on Tuesday created a green corridor for oxygen tankers to travel from two borders.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that around 11.30 p.m. on Monday night, they were informed by the Medical Superintendent of Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Paschim Vihar that the hospital had critical level of oxygen in their liquid gas tank and the lives of over 235 COVID-19 patients were at risk.

“The hospital further informed that one of the tankers carrying 14,000 litre of oxygen that was supposed to be brought from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida was stuck near the border due to COVID-related restrictions and another one carrying 5,500 litres of oxygen which was to come from Faridabad, was stuck on the Delhi-Faridabad border,” the DCP said.

Teams sent to border

Two teams were sent to Pari Chowk and Badarpur border with instructions to facilitate movement by creating a green corridor after which both tankers reached the hospital.

Besides this, the police managed to send oxygen cylinders from other hospitals too. They sent 10 oxygen cylinders from Saroj Hospital, 15 from Agrasen Hospital, five from ILBS Vasant Kunj and 10 from Fortis Hospital to meet the requirement and save 235 patients.

In a separate incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse himself arranged oxygen for a private hospital in Gulabi Bagh. With his team, he went to Mayapuri to facilitate filling of oxygen cylinders and went to the hospital to deliver them.