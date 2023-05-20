Greater Noida shooting: university first reported it as dog bite case

May 20, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a 21-year-old student of Shiv Nadar University was shot dead inside the institute’s Greater Noida campus, it has emerged that the university authorities first reported it as a case of dog bite.

Responding to allegations by the woman’s family that the authorities tried to mislead the police, a Shiv Nadar University spokesperson on Friday said, “The woman’s body was found lying on the floor. It was assumed that a dog had attacked her. There was no intention of lying.”

Sneha Chaurasia, a third-year B.A. (Sociology) student, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself, according to the police. The man, identified as 21-year-old Anuj Singh, was a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The police were informed about the incident by the university authorities around 1.30 p.m., a senior officer said.

Minutes before killing the woman, Anuj was seen talking to Sneha and even hugging her outside the dining area of the campus, the police said, citing CCTV footage.

‘No one tried to stop him’

The father of the deceased woman has raised concerns over the security measures at the university. A Kanpur-based lawyer, Raj Kumar Chaurasia told The Hindu that the family will approach Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “We send our children to study… It’s shameful that under so much surveillance this man shot her dead and no one tried to stop him,” he added.

The university, however, issued a statement saying it takes “extensive care and precautions” to ensure the safety of its students, staff members and all other personnel on the university campus.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged in which Anuj purportedly claims that he was suffering from brain cancer. His family, however, said he was fit and didn’t have any medical conditions. The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem details to confirm the claim about brain cancer.

In the 23-minute video which he allegedly sent to some of his friends, Anuj could be heard talking about his classmate and what she meant to him. The senior officer said all the allegations made in the video will be probed. “The video appears to be made before he killed his friend. It will be sent for a forensics examination to determine the exact time,” the officer added.

“As of now, we are probing how Anuj procured a pistol inside the campus and from where,” an officer said, adding that the students were on a summer break and very few people were present on the campus.

Anuj’s 50-year-old father, Lokesh Kumar, said, “I was initially told that my son has sustained injuries. It was only after coming here that I came to know about the incident. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know from where he got the country-made pistol. If only he had spoken to me about what was going on in his life, I could have saved him,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

He said he last spoke to his son two days ago. “He told me he had plans to study in the U.S. and that the college was sending students abroad. He also told me he’ll come home and live with us for a month,” he added.

Both the families said that they weren’t aware of the children’s relationship.

The police said all statements will be corroborated and verified. “We are looking into all the allegations,” an officer said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).