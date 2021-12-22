Greater Kailash murder could be a case of drug overdose, say police

NEW DELHI

22 December 2021 00:55 IST

In a twist to the death of a 36-year-old Greater Kailash resident on Monday, police said that it may be a case of drug overdose but the post mortem report is awaited.

Earlier, police said the victim, identified as Rahul Thakur, appeared to have been strangulated. A murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker on Tuesday said that after the post mortem, the autopsy surgeon “informed verbally that no smothering was found”. Further, the possible reason for death could be due to 70-80 % heart blockage which could have been due to substance abuse, Ms. Jaiker quoted the doctor as saying. “The final report is yet to come. It’s expected in the next two-three days,” she said.

On Monday morning, around 10 a.m., police received information regarding a man being found dead at a rented house in Greater Kailash’s S-Block. When they reached the spot, the victim, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead on his bed. Police said that “suspects” are being questioned in the matter to ascertain the sequence of events for Sunday and Monday.

“All those people who the deceased was in touch with are being interrogated to get clarity about the possible sequence of events on that day. There will be more clarity once the PM report is received,” Ms. Jaiker said.