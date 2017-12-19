Greater connectivity for Noida residents

Noida and Greater Noida are set to enjoy strong metro rail connectivity by April 2018, with the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line set to open on December 25 and the Noida-Greater Noida Metro’s Aqua Line scheduled to launch in April 2018.

The first train for the 29.7-km Aqua Line have already reached the depot in Greater Noida.

Officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said the four-coach train will be formally unveiled for a first look on December 18 by the managing directors of NMRC and DMRC, Alok Tandon and Mangu Singh, respectively. The coaches are being manufactured in Nanjing, China.

Trials for the corridor are expected to start from December 30 and are likely to carry on for at least two months.

Electrical and mechanical work for the corridor is 60% complete and 65% of the track has been laid. Signalling work is also 60% complete, said officials.

Twenty-one stations

Structural work on all 21 stations is complete and finishing work is being carried out. The power sub-station in Sector 148 will go live by the end of December. This sub-station will energise the entire Aqua line, while the 21 stations will be powered by 10 megawatt solar energy generated by roof-top panels.