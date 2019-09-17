Great Lakes institute wins Delhi leg of BLoC Boardroom Challenge

A team from Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram campus, won the Delhi leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge on Monday.

The runners-up was a team from BIMTECH, Delhi. The other teams in the fray were from Great Lakes, BIMTECH and Institute of Management Studies, BHU.

The team comprising Hari Vignesh, Abhishek Shama, Sai Prathyusha and Archana Mishra took the top honours in presenting to a jury a business strategy for a surfactants company to regain its growth. The runners-up from BIMTECH were Shubham Raj Devoliya, Vivek Kumar Singh and Shubham Sureka.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds is the sponsor of the event. The event is powered by Frederique Constant. Vizag Steel Plant and One Crest are the associate sponsors.

The jury comprised K.S. Rao, head, investor education, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; Vishwadeep Kuila of Brand Vectors; Prof. Sam Placid of Great Lakes and Jagatjit Singh, a management consultant.

Mr. Rao gave away the mementos to the runners-up and the winning team.