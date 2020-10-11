Graveyard workers pay for infected man’s burial

They spent ₹2,000 on arrangements after no one came forward to claim body

In a heart-warming gesture, an unidentified man who was found in a semi-conscious state in Okhla in September and later died of COVID-19 was given a burial at a graveyard by its two staffers.

Mohammed Shamim, a third-generation gravedigger at Delhi Gate’s Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, said he got a call from an AIIMS doctor seeking help to bury an unidentified man who had died of the deadly disease.

“The deceased was a Muslim. If we had not agreed, then he would have been cremated. The man deserved a respectable burial,” said Mr. Shamim, who spent around ₹2,000 on the arrangements.

On the afternoon of October 8, the body was brought to the graveyard by a police official and laid to rest.

A senior police officer said that on September 15, information was received at Okhla Industrial Area about a person, identified as Ajgar, being admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre. “In his medicolegal certificate, the doctor mentioned that he was suffering from Tuberculosis,” the officer said.

On September 20, the man was shifted to Rajan Babu TB Hospital at Kingsway Camp for treatment. “At the hospital, he was in a semi-conscious state and said his name was Ajgar and he was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijoli village,” the officer said.

A police official contacted counterparts in Bijoli and shared the man’s photograph, but he was allegedly told that no such person resides there.

On September 25, Ajgar passed away and his body was shifted back to AIIMS for postmortem. A COVID-19 test was conducted and he was found positive for the virus. “The body was not handed over to the police as he was infected,” the officer added.

Finally, 13 days after his death, the unidentified man was buried at the graveyard.

Probe initiated

The police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated and personnel are being sent to Bijoli for physical verification to gather information about the deceased.

Mr. Shamim said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, they had buried six-seven persons whose families were never traced.

The number of bodies coming in had has reduced to about one in two days, but for the last 15-20 days, we are burying three-four persons a day again, he added.