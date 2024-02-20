Grave constitutional crisis in Delhi as officers defy orders: Kejriwal

February 20, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Assembly that a “serious constitutional crisis” has arisen in the national capital as bureaucrats have refused to obey his government’s orders due to “threats and pressures” from the BJP.

The House passed a resolution requesting Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to get the officers to implement the scheme for one-time settlement of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) bills, which the government said will benefit over 10 lakh people.

Suspend the officers who do not obey the orders immediately, the resolution urged.

The Chief Minister said the problem stems from Delhi not enjoying full Statehood as the “real power” lies with the BJP-led Centre, which exercises control over Delhi government bureaucrats.

“Can a government work even for two days like this? The BJP is behind all these things,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said the scheme was cleared on June 13 last year by the DJB and that it should have been implemented immediately.

The Chief Minister said things have come to such a pass that the Finance Secretary had even refused to provide his comments on the scheme file when it was forwarded to him. “Now, what should we do about that officer,” he asked.

Mr. Kejriwal said when he talked to two senior IAS officers of the level of Principal Secretary, they said they were threatened with dire consequences by their “higher-ups”.

He claimed the officers were told that they would be “suspended or fired from the job” and “sent to jail” if they passed the scheme.

“Sir, if you ask us, we will resign from the job, but we cannot pass this scheme,” Mr. Kejriwal claimed the officers told him.

‘Why blame officers?’

Reacting to the remarks, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the AAP government itself sends “meaningless Bills” to people and then brings a scheme to write these off.

“When a scheme is not implemented, the blame is shifted to officials,” he said, demanding that the Delhi government should explain how once-profitable DJB incurred a loss of ₹75,000 crore.

Mr. Bidhuri added that according to media reports, the Comptroller and Auditor General has investigated the accounts of the DJB and submitted a report for 2017-18, but it has not been tabled before the Assembly.