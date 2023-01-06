HamberMenu
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 400 on Friday, just a notch below the severe category.

January 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
GRAP implemented in Delhi-NCR due to sudden spike in air pollution. | File Photo

Amid a sudden spike in air pollution due to foggy weather, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions.

It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

