GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force from November 18 as pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR

The Centre’s air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 a.m. on Monday (November 18, 2024), including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened, reaching 441 at 4 p.m. and rising to 457 by 7 p.m. due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.

The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.

It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50% capacity, with the rest working from home.

Work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel said.

State governments could also decide to close colleges, limit non-essential commercial activities and implement odd-even vehicle rules, it said.