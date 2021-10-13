GRAP measures to kick in when air quality deteriorates: officials

Transport Department officials checking the pollution under control certificate of vehicles during an anti-pollution drive in Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi

13 October 2021

States asked to stop use of coal in hotels and open eateries

Measures under “very poor” and “severe” category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution will kick in only when the air quality deteriorates further and stays in prescribed levels for 48 hours, according to officials.

Last year, the erstwhile EPCA (Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority) had ordered States to implement measures under “very poor” and “severe” category of GRAP in NCR cities from October 15 in anticipation of bad air, before the air quality actually deteriorated to the prescribed levels.

This is not likely to happen this year.

“This year, we have been constantly issuing directions to States to control air pollution. Also, the air quality has been not that bad till now. So, the government won’t be pre-emptively announcing measures under GRAP from October 15. The ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category measures will come into effect when the air quality deteriorates and stays in prescribed levels for 48 hours,” an official said.

Till last year, the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA used to order States to implement GRAP measures. The EPCA was dissolved and replaced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last year.

A sub-committee of the CAQM is looking into the implementation of the GRAP, the official said.

It suggested States on Tuesday to stop use of coal or firewood in hotels and open eateries and augment bus and metro services. “Stringently enforce/stop garbage burning in landfills and other places and impose heavy fines on persons responsible,” another suggestion said.

The sub-committee will discuss the ban on diesel generators in the next meeting.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures to be taken to reduce air pollution, including odd-even vehicle rationing policy, depending on the level of pollution. The GRAP was notified by the Union Environment Ministry in 2017 to fight air pollution. Under the “very poor” and “severe” category measures of the GRAP, diesel generators in the NCR are banned, except for emergency purposes among other measures.

If the air pollution further increases, then GRAP measures under “severe+ or emergency” category will kick in. These measures include stopping entry of truck traffic into Delhi, stopping construction activities and odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.

The severe+ measures are implemented when the PM2.5 levels cross 300 microgram/cubic metre or PM10 levels cross 500 microgram /cubic metere and persist for 48 hours or more.