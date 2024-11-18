As the air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning (November 18, 2024) and thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday.

The air quality level plunged to ‘severe plus’ levels bringing into force GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi NCR. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).the Air Quality Index recorded at 7 a.m. was 483 in the national capital.

This stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s banned

Restrictions under GRAP-IV in Delhi-NCR

As per the GRAP-IV order, restricting truck movements into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.

Furthermore, online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 was suggested amid worsening air quality levels.

As the air pollution crisis in NCR worsened, it also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50% capacity, with the rest working from home.

Also, owing to the thick layer of toxic smog cloaking Delhi, work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel said. T

The Delhi government ordered schools to shift to the online mode of teaching, except for Classes 10 and 12. All heads of government and private schools have been asked to ensure that the offline classes for students up to Class 9, and Class 11, do not take place until further order.

State governments could also decide to close colleges, limit non-essential commercial activities and implement odd-even vehicle rules, it said.

(With agency inputs)