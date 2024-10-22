What is GRAP Stage-2 enforced in Delhi to combat severe air pollution?

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of Stage-2 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the city’s air pollution. The air quality is predicted to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the next six days, according to the Central Government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Stage- 1 of GRAP was implemented on October 15.

Click here for the action plans under GRAP Stage-1.

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) serves as a structured approach to address air pollution issues in the Delhi-NCR area according to the severity of the situation. The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.

What are the restrictions in Delhi after imposing GRAP Stage-2?

The Stage-2 of GRAP in the National Capital Region (NCR) enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services. Along with curbs on construction activities implemented during Stage-1, restrictions have been imposed from 8 a.m. in the entire Capital and NCR districts of neighbouring Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan.

Click here for the action plans under GRAP Stage-2.

The CAQM has also increased parking fee to discourage people from using private transportation. Firecrackers will also remain banned.

What is the action plan for Stage-2?

With Stage-2 of GRAP now in force, an 11-point action plan is being implemented across the NCR. The action plan advises various agencies including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and DPCC to carry out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis, ensure water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills, intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.

Authorities would need to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of generators. Diesel generators might be allowed only in certain cases.

What is the role of citizens?

The CAQM has urged citizens to use public transport, minimise the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters in their vehicles. Citizens are also advised to avoid dust-generating activities and open burning of solid waste and biomass. The city’s AQI was recorded at 317 at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

AQI classification

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. As per the plan, actions under Stages 2-4 are invoked at least three days in advance of the AQI reaching the projected levels. Several areas including Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, dropped to the ‘very poor’ category.

