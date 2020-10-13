Granted bail, still in jail

Family of Noor Mohammed unable to furnish surety for his release

Noor Mohammed, a 30-year-old resident of Sonia Vihar, has been granted bail in all the nine cases registered against him in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, but he is still lodged in jail because his family is unable to furnish the surety for his release.

On October 5, a Delhi court granted bail to Mr. Mohammed in three cases of rioting, vandalisation and causing mischief by fire among other charges, stating that “he cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity just on the ground that the investigations of the cases are going on”.

However, seven days after the order, the accused is lodged in jail because his family is unable to arrange a surety of approximately ₹1.75 lakh — ₹20,000 each for eight cases and ₹15,000 for one.

Arrested on March 31

Mr. Mohammed’s advocate Akhtar Shamim said his client was first arrested in a case of robbery, arsoning and damage to public property on March 31 and later “implicated in eight other cases on the basis of his own disclosure statement”.

Mr. Mohammed’s wife Fatima Begum, 22, claimed she has no collateral to produce. “I don’t own anything that’s worth this amount and Noor’s parents are not in a position to help. His brothers are also not helping. At the moment, I don’t know whom to ask for collateral amounting to ₹1.75 lakh,” she said.

“I am ready to do a job but I have not been able to get anything yet,” said Ms. Fatima, a Class XII passout.

She said she cannot take help from her parents because she married Mr. Mohammed against their wishes and they have cut ties. She said she has not met her husband since his arrest and hasn’t been able to speak to him over the phone too. “Whoever comes out of jail in the vicinity tells us about him. We were told his hand got fractured a few weeks ago. He is upset in jail and I am upset here but what should I do? I am clueless,” she said.