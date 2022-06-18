Granted bail, serial offender steps out to hero’s welcome

June 18, 2022 02:47 IST

83 arrested for creating public nuisance during celebratory parade

When Abid Ahmad, 37, stepped out of Tihar jail on Thursday, a hero’s welcome awaited him. Scores of his supporters, many of them with a criminal record, received him with cheers and the promise of a night of revelry through the city’s streets.

Ahmad, out on bail, was feted like royalty and a celebratory parade was taken out in the Delhi Cantonment area around 8.30 p.m.

However, Delhi Police soon caught a whiff of their festivities and stopped them in their tracks. The police intercepted the revellers, all in the 18-40 age group, who were cruising along in their luxury cars and high-end motorcycles at Kirby Place around 10.30 p.m.

The police said 83 persons who were a part of the parade were arrested on Friday for allegedly creating public nuisance and hooliganism.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said Ahmad, a resident of Tughlaqabad Extension, has 14 criminal cases registered against him at the Govindpuri police station.

The police said he has been involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and rioting.

The police said 35 of those arrested also have cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery filed against them. A juvenile who had been detained was later released. “They will now be sent to judicial custody,” Mr. Manoj said. A video shared by the DCP showed several police officers intercepting the revellers, inspecting their vehicles and arresting them.

“Based on a tip-off, we raided the area. We were expecting the group to be armed. But they seemed to have been warned of the police’s arrival and did not possess weapons,” the DCP said.

19 cars, 2 bikes seized

The police said 19 four-wheelers and two two-wheelers were impounded. The police also seized three fake number plates. An FIR has been registered under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There have been several instances of celebratory parades being held to welcome gangsters and criminals. A similar rally was taken out for Ahmad last year,” Mr. Manoj said.

Last month, Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots case, received a rousing welcome when he arrived at his residence on a four-hour parole to meet his ailing father.

The police said gangsters will not be allowed to create public nuisance. “Delhi Police is maintaining a strict vigil on such cases. We are trying to maintain law and order in the Capital. Such criminals will not be allowed to roam around freely and hold celebrations,” the DCP said.