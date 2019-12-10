‘Graft in BJP, Congress ruled States leads to outage’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that there is corruption in the BJP and Congress-ruled States and as a result of this there are more power cuts in those States.

“Power cuts continue unabated in BJP-Congress ruled States due to their nexus with power companies,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while addressing a press conference.

He also said that “corrupt nexus” between industries and politicians have led to the “poor” power infrastructure. “Industries are shutting down, farmers are unable to irrigate their lands due to power cuts and it is impacting the traders of the States. When the AAP government could do it in a small State such as Delhi, why can’t these States do the same?” asked Mr. Singh.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that that after coming to power, the AAP government has drastically brought down AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to just 8%, while in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh this loss is 31%, in Congress-ruled Punjab it is 34% and in BJP-ruled Haryana it is 23%.

“The satellite cities like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have six to eight hours of power cut every day. Most surprisingly, 52 sectors of Gurugram are yet to get any electricity connection. Therefore, for the residents of these areas, the diesel-run highly polluting DG sets are the only source of electricity. On the other hand, in Delhi there is 24x7 electricity,” he said.

Mr. Singh also said that AAP will protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“By implementing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the BJP wants to destroy the core spirit of the Constitution by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, wants to destroy the democracy and identity of the country. From Assam to Tamil Nadu, there is protest against it and Aam Aadmi Party will also protest against it,” he said.

AAP has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha.