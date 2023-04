April 22, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

All flyovers between ITO and the Signature bridge will be adorned with graffiti by mid-June, a senior PWD official said. The official said the department has identified 20 flyover “underbellies” that will be given a colourful makeover in the coming weeks. “For this project, we’ll take up flyovers between ITO and the Signature bridge, as G-20 Summit visitors are expected to travel past them,” the official added.