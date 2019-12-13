Goyal promised to reallot trains for free pilgrimage scheme: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after meeting Union Minister Piyush Goyal over cancellation of trains for the free pilgrimage scheme of the Delhi government, said that the latter has promised to reallot trains for the scheme.

The scheme was temporarily suspended by the Delhi government on Wednesday due to unavailability of trains.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sisodia said that the scheme which provides free pilgrimage to senior citizens in Delhi has been temporarily suspended as Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has informed the Delhi government that they cannot provide trains.

“Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana is temporarily suspended as the IRCTC intimated the Delhi government of the cancellation of trains scheduled from December 10 onwards,” he had said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The honourable Railway Minister assured me that the trains for Tirth Yatra Yojana will be reallotted as early as possible.”

IRCTC’s decision has affected more than 30,000 elderly people whose pilgrimage trips were scheduled from December 10 onwards. “We hope that the honour of these 30,000 elderly people will be respected by resuming the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana,” Mr. Sisodia added.