Fighting stress, getting in shape, thanks to Yogshala

April 30, 2022 00:01 IST

Women participants feel that the Yogshala has created women-friendly spaces

Neena Khanna, 53, who has been battling mental illness for 15 years, felt she could not cope with COVID-19 related stress when the second wave of the pandemic hit the country last year.

That is when the “Dilli Ki Yogshala” programme, launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2021, came to her relief.

The programme provides free yoga classes to people in public spaces. Professionally trained yoga experts take sessions with small groups of willing learners in parks and community halls.

Ms. Khanna says she helped herself to a healthy lifestyle by attending these sessions and that it assisted her in maintaining her mental well being. Having lost some weight through the yoga sessions, Ms. Khanna says she’s happy to be able to go for longer walks.

Seema Dwivedi, 35, who supervises the south Delhi division of Yogshala, said the programme helped many people like Ms. Khanna fight pandemic-related stress, adding that people of all age groups have been coming forward in large numbers to join their programme.

The government has put up billboards claiming that over 10,000 people are now regularly practising yoga at 400 locations across the city under the programme. The government also says the programme has benefitted 4,500 COVID-19 patients, isolated at home, through online classes.

Women-friendly spaces

Mannu Devi, 38, a yoga instructor at Malviya Nagar Yogshala said that it was important to create spaces for women, from different socio-economic backgrounds, where they could practise yoga safely.

“Women often have to travel long distances and not everyone can bear the expenses of yoga classes. Yogshala with its free service and flexible timings helps people in that sense,” she said.

Ms. Devi added that the creation of women-friendly yoga communities was helping the participants talk about the state of their mental and physical health without hesitation.

Alka Bhandari, 51, an active participant in the Yogshala programme says the benefits of creating women-friendly yoga spaces are showing, with an increasing number of women enrolling themselves for the classes.

Yoga to the rescue

Manju Sharma, 58, was finding it difficult to focus during the pandemic after she retired as a school prinicipal. “Yoga classes came to my rescue. The training sessions should also continue in the evenings for the benefit of those who go out to work during the day and are unable to attend the morning classes,” she added.

Sarthak Thakur, a 24-year-old differently-abled person, who has been attending the yoga classes at Kidwai Nagar said, “Having attended these classes for some time, I feel a lot more active now.”

His mother, Pooja Thakur, said the interactive classes at the camp have motivated her son, who, she says, is now able to do various kinds of exercises that he found difficult earlier.

At present, the Yogshala training module includes Yogic Sukshmavyayam (light exercises), Sthulvyayam (cardiac exercises), suryanamaskar, various aasanas, pranayam, and meditation.