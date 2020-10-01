Govt.’s reply sought on plea on COVID-19 posters

New Delhi

01 October 2020 01:10 IST

People should be given privacy: plea

The High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Delhi government on a petition seeking framing of guidelines to do away with pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 infected persons or those in home isolation.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the other relief sought by the petitioner-lawyer, Kush Kalra, with regard to enhancing testing capacity in the Capital, use of indigenously developed kits, reformulating ICMR advisory on testing and validation of RAT kits were already being examined by it in another pending case.

Mr. Kalra, in his plea, has contended that freely circulating the names of persons, who tested positive for COVID-19, to RWAs and on whatsapp groups was “leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention”. The petition has stated that COVID-19 positive persons “ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes”.

It has claimed that this has resulted in persons “shying away and deliberately choosing not to test themselves” to shield themselves from “public embarrassment and stigmatisation” which is also caused by pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 positive patients.