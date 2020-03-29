Govt.’s free food facility not found in 2 schools

Even two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government had started distributing free food at 325 government-run schools to those affected by the lockdown, The Hindu found no such initiative in place at two of the three such schools it visited.

Also, several migrant workers remain unaware of the initiative.

Govt. to update list

Notably, these two schools were on the list that was posted in a tweet on Saturday by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). On being asked about the issue, a Delhi government official said: “The list is being fine-tuned according to the needs and we will update the list shortly.”

Around a dozen migrants said they did not get any food from any government-run facilities and were unaware of the locations. Kamlesh, a migrant worker, who was not allowed by the police to go to his village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said: “If I knew about getting food here, then why would we go?”

At the two schools, lines and circles were drawn on the floor for social distancing during distribution. At the SDMC-run primary school in RK Puram’s Sector 3, an official said: “The lines were drawn on the floor around three days back, but the food never arrived.”

At the SDMC-run primary school in RK Puram Sector 12, the gate was locked and officials said they might get food from Monday.

Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convener of National Campaign for Peoples’ Right to Information, said information should be put out in the most accessible way to the poor.

“It is a humanitarian crisis and it is a matter of life and death. The government can’t deal with it like business as usual and put out information just via television and social media. During elections, the political parties go out and campaign in different ways. The government should make announcements about the free food and their locations in the slums and on the roads. They should also paste posters everywhere,” Ms. Bhardwaj said.