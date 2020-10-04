Govt.’s dengue campaign to engage children now

New Delhi

04 October 2020 00:42 IST

The fifth week of the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-vector borne disease campaign will seek to engage children to spread awareness about measures to prevent dengue here on Sunday.

Children will be encouraged to check their houses for signs of stagnant clean water and to motivate their friends to do the same, the Delhi government said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kick-started the anti-dengue campaign on September 6. Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had asked all the RWAs of Delhi to come forward and spread awareness to prevent dengue. “In the fifth week of the dengue campaign, schoolchildren will be encouraged to do their homework by inspecting their houses at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes for signs of stagnant clean water,” the government said.

